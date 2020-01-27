Teens in the Coweta High School drama department are hard at work preparing for their upcoming performance of “The Bold, The Young and The Murdered”, a soap opera murder mystery by Don Zolidis.
A public performance is planned Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Central Elementary in the downtown Broadway District. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens.
The Bold and The Young is a long-running soap opera in its last days. The villain is too old for the role and interested only in soup. One of the heroines is a psychopathatic, one is dumb and the other is not what she seems to be.
The executive producer gives them an ultimatum: complete one good episode overnight or the show dies.
When the director ends up dead and other cast members start dropping like flies, it seems the threat is actually coming true.
Cast members and their roles include:
Jake Strong played by Morris Nyborg — Josh Darst
Sebastian Strong played by Bill Wiley — Chase Manuel
Valencio Di Carpathio played by John Burke — Garrett Darst
Mona Jeffries played by Cybil Dane — Ashtyn Stallbaumer
Eileen Siverstedt played by Amy White — Madison Fletcher
Jessica Silverstedt played by Danielle Farris — Brianna Burk
Doctor William Bradley played by Tyler Tripodo — Clint Morgan
Sequoia played by Lily Baumgartner — Macey Brooks
Oli the director — Sydney Robinson
Kaitlin the stage manager — Macy Green
Keri the intern — Lacey Meeks
Brooke the camerawoman — Amara Kelley
Marsha the executive producer — Makayla King
Director Kim Caywood and the entire acting troupe invite all area residents to attend and show their support for the arts.