Coweta Play

Chase Manuel, Macy Green, Josh Darst, Garrett Darst, Brianna Burk, Sydney Robinson, Madison Fletcher, Lacey Meeks, Clint Morgan and Amara Kelley, in random order, will be among the student actors performing in “The Bold, The Young and The Murdered” this Saturday in Coweta. PHOTO COURTESY OF KIM CAYWOOD

Teens in the Coweta High School drama department are hard at work preparing for their upcoming performance of “The Bold, The Young and The Murdered”, a soap opera murder mystery by Don Zolidis.

A public performance is planned Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Central Elementary in the downtown Broadway District. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens.

The Bold and The Young is a long-running soap opera in its last days. The villain is too old for the role and interested only in soup. One of the heroines is a psychopathatic, one is dumb and the other is not what she seems to be.

The executive producer gives them an ultimatum: complete one good episode overnight or the show dies.

When the director ends up dead and other cast members start dropping like flies, it seems the threat is actually coming true.

Cast members and their roles include:

Jake Strong played by Morris Nyborg — Josh Darst

Sebastian Strong played by Bill Wiley — Chase Manuel

Valencio Di Carpathio played by John Burke — Garrett Darst

Mona Jeffries played by Cybil Dane — Ashtyn Stallbaumer

Eileen Siverstedt played by Amy White — Madison Fletcher

Jessica Silverstedt played by Danielle Farris — Brianna Burk

Doctor William Bradley played by Tyler Tripodo — Clint Morgan

Sequoia played by Lily Baumgartner — Macey Brooks

Oli the director — Sydney Robinson

Kaitlin the stage manager — Macy Green

Keri the intern — Lacey Meeks

Brooke the camerawoman — Amara Kelley

Marsha the executive producer — Makayla King

Director Kim Caywood and the entire acting troupe invite all area residents to attend and show their support for the arts.

Tags