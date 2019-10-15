For the first time in school history, the Coweta High School drama program has qualified to compete in the State One Act Competition. The competition will be held Friday, Oct. 25 at a site yet to be announced.
Director Kim Caywood’s team of actors qualified for State by earning a third place finish at the Regional One Act Competition hosted Thursday, Oct 10 by Wagoner Public Schools. McAlester took top contest honors with Tahlequah-Sequoyah finishing second.
Coweta presented “The Actor’s Nightmare” by Christopher Durant. The play depicts every actor’s nightmare when he or she walks onto a stage and does not know the lines.
“The premise is it’s an accountant who walks on stage and they assume it’s an understudy, forcing him into a role. The person goes along with it,” Caywood explained. “Traditionally it’s a man named George, but nothing says it can’t be a female. They called her George and Stanley, assuming she was an understudy.”
Senior Andrea Smith, who played the lead role of George, received the All-State Actor’s Award for her presentation.
“They did a great job and a lot of humorous things happened, “ the director noted. “It’s only a 30 minute program, and this is the first time for them to perform it live. They have been working on it since late August.”
As for Smith’s All-State nod, Caywood called the actor a “hard working young lady” who is dedicated to her craft.
“She likes to do drama because it makes her happy to make other people happy. She’s a great girl!” she exclaimed.
Comprising the troupe of actors are Advanced Drama students in Drama II, III and IV. For two weeks their rehearsals have begun at 7 a.m., plus they completed an all-Day Saturday rehearsal before the contest.
They also work on their craft during class while also getting costume pieces together.
“It takes a lot of time and dedication to do this,” Caywood noted. “We have a tech crew, actors and some girls come in from Drama I to do hair and makeup. They are really into theater and love it!”
Caywood, who has worked with the CHS drama department since 2003, said it really hasn’t sunk in that Coweta has qualified for State, but the actors are certainly up to the challenge.
“The play is good, but the judges always critique you and give feedback. There are things we need to work on,” Caywood admitted. “We will come in early before and after Fall Break for rehearsals.
“If we had our own stage, imagine how much better we could do!”
The fall One Act competition is the program’s only competition of the year. After State, the CHS drama department will begin working on their next production for performances in January and April 2020.
Coweta’s State qualifying team and the roles they play include Lacey Meeks (Meg the Stage Manager), Andrea Smith (Accountant), Maddison Fletcher (Sarah), Briana Burk (Ellen), Garrett Darst (Henry), Macy Green (Sybil), Nichole Ramey (Lady Alice) and Josh Darst (Executioner).
Sidney Robinson runs the sound operation while Amara Kelley, Clint Morgan and Ashtyn Stallbaumer comprise the stage crew. Doing hair and makeup are Leah Clifton, Makayla King and Macy Brooks.