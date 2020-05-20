Graduates of Distinction are students graduating from Coweta High who maintained a grade point average of 4.0 or above. Honorees include:
Melissa Angel, Tyler Back, Alexis Barrett, Madison Bliss, Joseph Borissenko, Lauren Branham, Laurel Burkholder, Linzy Dill, Alyssa Dunfield, Madison Fletcher, Hunter Goodnight, Lindsey Hargrove, Holly Harjo and Lizetter Hernandez.
Others include Max Klewer, Raymond Lenhart, Ryan Mathis, Conner Meehan, Jenna Meehan, Luke Meehan, Lydia Neff, Emily Patterson, Jayse Pollard, Amber Rosamond, Josie Russell, Dakota Sanders, Gabriel Shrauger, Heather Stiles, Savannah Swartwood, Mattison Walker and Sydney Welborn.