2019 has been a very busy year in Coweta, and 2020 is projected to be just as busy.
City Manager Roger Kolman said city council and city staff strive to ensure the community is safe, healthy and welcoming for residents, businesses and visitors. He believes projects that began or were completed in 2019 all serve those goals.
Kolman elaborates on six of those top projects.
Library Roof
Repairs to the roof covering the Coweta Public Library annex have finally been completed. The metal roof on the structure has leaked almost since the day it was installed 10 years ago, and the city has used various contractors to try to diagnose and correct the problem over the years.
“The city’s newest contractor, A-Best Roofing, completed their work this fall by installing TPO roofing material over both buildings at the library, hopefully solving the problem for the long term,” the city manager noted.
Roland Park
The last two annual Coweta Community Surveys have reflected a strong desire by Coweta’s residents to see new public parks built and improvements made to existing parks.
In response to the public’s desires, the city engaged the engineering firm of Crafton Tull to design upgrades for Roland Park, located off of 141st Street and 283rd E. Avenue.
Planned upgrades include extended walking trails, a splash pad, resurfacing of the basketball courts, additional parking and various drainage improvements.
Kolman said the project should go to public bid sometime in the Spring of 2020.
New Single-Family Residential Subdivisions
In 2019, Coweta welcomed a new residential subdivision at 111th St. and 273rd E. Ave. Wynstone will include approximately 500 new single-family homes when all phases have been completed.
A similarly-sized new residential subdivision, Warwick Village, will be located directly across 273rd E. Ave. from Wynstone and is in the final phases of engineering design. It should break ground in 2020.
In addition, several smaller single-family residential subdivisions are underway near 273rd E. Ave. and 151st Street.
Growth in the Broadway District
2019 has been a very successful year for business in Coweta’s downtown Broadway District. Long-standing downtown businesses like Dixie’s Café and 4 Tons of Blessings have recently been joined by American Hatfield Trading Company, Chinowth & Cohen, Indigo Tie Dye Company, Blended Barber, Cowtown Creamery and 1843 on Broadway.
“Business is good in the Broadway District and we invite all our friends and neighbors to come down and shop local,” Kolman said.
Investment in Surface Transportation
In 2019, the city invested approximately $175,000 in resurfacing neighborhood streets across Coweta and has dedicated another $200,000 for similar projects to be completed in the Spring of 2020.
The Public Works Department performed a windshield survey covering all of Coweta’s streets in 2018, grading those streets based upon the level of the required maintenance. “That windshield survey will be used as a guide to bring necessary repairs to our surface transportation network over the coming years,” Kolman assured.
North Transmission Line
During 2019, the city completed repairs to an 18-inch water transmission line that brings domestic water approximately three miles from the water treatment plant on 353rd E. Ave. to the storage tank located north of 131st St.
“This $175,000 project allowed the city to reactivate a transmission line that had to be removed from service for several years due to recurring breaks,” Kolman explained. “This transmission line, in coordination with the other transmission line that runs along Highway 51, provides redundant service to the Skyview water tower and helps to ensure an uninterrupted flow of treated water to serve our customers.”