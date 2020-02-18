Here are the Coweta High School All-State Band member’s bios. Congratulations to all who earned this elite honor.
Hannah Donnell
Senior
Parents: Kristen and Dustin Donnell.
Instrument: Trumpet and made All-State Symphonic band.
Number of All-State awards: 1
What it means to be an All-State band member: It goes to show that hard work really does pay off. It was so much fun being able to play with other very talented musicians from across the state. I am so honored to be in it.
Local music: Coweta High School marching band and wind ensemble.
Honors and achievements: All-District six years in a row and made the All-State band as a senior.
Trevor Peterson
Senior
Parents: Rich Peterson
Instrument: Tuba and made All-State Symphonic band.
Number of All-State awards: 2
What it means to be an All-State band member: An extraordinary experience with talented musicians. A very competitive audition process which required a lot of practice and dedication.
Local music: Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra two years, Coweta Marching Band six years, Drum major two years, Coweta High School wind ensemble four years.
Honors and achievements: 2020 Honor Band of America, All-District six years, principal tuba in Tulsa Youth Symphony.
Ian Brennan
Junior
Parents: Ana and Robert Brennan
Instruments: Bassoon and saxophone
Number of All-State awards: 2
What it means to be an All-State band member: Means all my hard work has paid off. I feel more confident. It was scary at first. I worried they could be better than me.
Local music: Play in concert and jazz bands, play in a summer bassoon group called Bassoon Bonaza.
Honors and achievements: Made All-District, solos and ensembles received a 1 rating.
Jacob Bliss
Sophomore
Parents: Shelly and John Bliss
Instrument: Clarinet and performed with the Symphonic band.
Number of All-State awards: 1
What it means to be an All-State member: It means a lot more than just being in the band. It shows that the people who actually put in the effort can achieve great things. Performing with other people at my skill and higher was amazing because everyone there cared.
Local music: Marching band and High School wind ensemble
Honors and achievements: All-District for four years and All-State one year.
Ray Lenhart
Senior
Parents: Missy and Mike Lenhart
Instrument: Trombone
Number of All-State awards: 2
What it means to be an All-State member: It feels really good to make your teachers proud and even better to feel like your work paid off.
Local Music: Coweta wind ensemble, Coweta Jazz, Coweta Tiger Pride. I have been in band seven years.
Honors and achievements: I was a finalist in the 2020 University of Arkansas trombone solo competition, GCBDA All-District for six years, All-State Symphonic band, GCBDA All-District Jazz band, brass captain and previous member of the Tulsa Youth Symphony orchestra.