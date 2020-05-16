Beginning Monday, May 18, the Coweta Public Library will be open to the public by appointment only. Operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for patrons wanting to visit the library in person and check out books.
Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said in following the recommended best practices from the Centers for Disease Control for slowing the spread of COVID-19, the library is offering a no contact pick up service for those checking out library materials.
“Patrons may log on at Coweta.biblionix.com/catalogue or call the library to reserve items,” Vavrinak said. “Staff members will locate reserved materials, check them out and place them in a plastic bag prior to the arranged pick up time.”
For the community’s safety, patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Staff members will clean surfaces after each appointment.
With respect for social distancing, library staff asks patrons to remain in their vehicle until notified by a staff member to come in. Access will be limited to one adult patron at a time.
To return items, patrons should use the drop box outside of the library. Dropped off items will be quarantined before being returned to the collection.
Also on Monday, summer reading packets for both youth and adults will be ready to be picked up. Patrons should call ahead to arrange for no-contact pick up.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the library at 918-486-6532.