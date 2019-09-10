Over 250 hungry folks made it to the Coweta Lions Club 75th annual chicken dinner on Friday, Sept. 6 before the annual Wagoner-Coweta football game.
The Coweta High School cafeteria saw a steady stream of hungry customers. Proceeds for the event go to scholarships for deserving CHS students.
“It went pretty well,” said County Commissioner Tim Kelley, who was one of the servers. “We never had a rush of people (like in past years).”
The event began years ago and the group did their own fry cooking. Now, the food is catered from Roy’s Chicken.
The Lions Club raised funds from the buffet and a silent auction. The club teams up with counselors at CHS to find deserving seniors to help with scholarships at the end of the school year.