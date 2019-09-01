One of the most popular social events in Coweta’s history is the annual Chicken Fry Dinner benefitting the Coweta Lions Club.
This year’s dinner, planned for Friday, Sept. 6, marks the 75th consecutive year for the meal to be offered to local patrons by the civic organization.
Roy’s Chicken with all the fixings will be served from 5-7 p.m. in the Coweta High School commons area, 14607 S. 305th E. Ave. This is a perfect opportunity for patrons to dine with one another before the big Coweta-Wagoner football game at Tiger Field.
Blue Bell ice cream will be served for dessert and a silent auction will be held to help raise additional funds for various Lions Club projects.
Cost for the meal is $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for kids ages 4-7. Children ages 3 and under eat free.
Coweta Lions Club Secretary Tim Kelley said through the generous support of dinner patrons and auction bidders, the club is able to give out multiple scholarships to Coweta seniors at graduation time.
The club still collects used eyeglasses and sends them to Lions Club International for distribution in areas of need. If anyone has pairs they would like to donate, please bring them to the dinner.
Tickets for the 75th Annual Coweta Lions Club Chicken Fry are available from any club member or at the door. They may also be purchased by calling Kelley at 918-232-8530.