A Coweta man was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital Thursday after he was injured in a motorized bicycle accident on 141st Street. Coweta Police Chief Michael Bell said the incident occurred around 11:59 a.m. just west of 305th E. Ave.
According to Bell, Robert Patty, 71, was traveling eastbound and did not see a tree that had fallen across the roadway. When the rider struck the tree, his bicycle broke in half and his head hit the pavement, causing a serious head injury.
The chief said there was no indication that Patty was wearing a helmet. His condition is unknown.
The police chief said he does not know why the tree was lying across the roadway.
“When the air ambulance came in, we had 24 mile-per-hour winds. If it was an old tree, it could have just been blown over,” Bell noted.