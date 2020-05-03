It took neighbor Holli Massey about a week to set up a huge parade/tribute to everyone at Coweta Manor nursing home on Wednesday, April 29.
Some 50 cars paraded and offered encouraging words and signs to residents and staff during this difficult time while fighting the COVID-19 virus.
“We want to raise moral and show that people do care,” Massey said.
The cars did more than just drive by as residents and staff sat or stood outside. The riders yelled encouragement and had plenty of signs of positive hope.
“We’re trying to support our local employees and residents,” Shelly Hollingshed said. “And, bring the community together. We are trying to outweigh the negative.”
By all accounts, it was mission accomplished.