The Coweta McDonald’s at 11091 S. Hwy. 51 will undergo an extensive interior redesign in February.
McDonald’s officials say the Coweta location will join thousands of locations throughout the country with the latest design concept and technology.
With the redesign, guests will soon be able to access digital self-order kiosks, remodeled counters for new table service, expanded McCafe’ counters and larger display cases. The redesign will also include updated interior designs.
During the renovation, the McDonald’s crew will undergo extensive training in the Guest Experience Leadership area. They will also be trained to effectively use the technology.
Jay Wagner, local McDonald’s owner/operator said staff will be able to answer questions, guide patrons through the ordering process and offer recommendations based on what they like. Doing so will create a more convenient and enjoyable experience for guests.
The redesign is expected to commence on Monday, Feb. 3 and is estimated to be a four week project. During this time, the lobby will be closed. However, the drive thru will remain open throughout the remodel.
“We are proud to be part of the Coweta community and have received generous support from the community over the years,” Wagner said. “This extensive redesign is proof that we, too, are committed to improving the guest experience at our restaurant now and for the foreseeable future.”
“The Coweta restaurant, once the redesign is complete, will have the latest technology guests have come to expect from McDonald’s,” he added.
“We can’t wait to have the renovation complete and have all of our guests see the improvements that are planned,” Wagoner said. “Until then, we invite you to visit our location where the drive thru will remain open.”