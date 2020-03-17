In response to the current national emergency, the City of Coweta is taking several proactive actions to help maintain the safety and health of citizens and employees.
Please take note of the following items:
• The Coweta Public Library will remain closed for the rest of the week.
• Coweta City Hall will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and remain closed for the rest of the week. On Tuesday only, city personnel will be available via telephone for utility and other services at 918-486-2189 until 5 p.m.
After 5 p.m. and through the rest of the week, citizens may leave phone messages at 918-486-2189. Non-emergency requests will be responded to on Monday, March 23.
• The Coweta Planning Commission meeting scheduled for March 23 has been rescheduled for Monday, April 27.
• Coweta city court will continue all actions scheduled in March and April.
Individuals who need to make payment on an existing payment plan or on a newly issued citation may do so via TrafficPayment.com, U.S. mail or by sing the drop box at city hall. Citations may not be paid by personal check, however a money order can be placed in thee drop box.
• The city will continue normal operations in the water and wastewater divisions.
• Coweta’s solid waste division will continue normal residential routes on Tuesday and Thursday this week, but not run the commercial route on Friday, March 20.
Payments for utility services can be made via the web portal, U.S. mail or by using the drop box at city hall. Customers may also call 833-282-0827 to make payments by phone. Customers must have their account number available to make a payment by phone.
The normal $1.25 technology fee for payments made online via phone will be paid by the City of Coweta.
• Coweta Police and Fire departments will continue operations as normal. However, the fire station is closed to the public for the duration of the national emergency.
Additional questions may be asked by dispatchers receiving 911 Emergency calls to ensure proper precautions are taken by first responders.
None-emergency calls for service can be made to the Coweta Dispatch Center at 918-486-2121 for the duration of the national emergency.
Coweta officials say they will re-evaluate these actions on Friday, March 20 and make decisions regarding the following week based upon the status of national and statewide efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.