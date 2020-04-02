Administration and staff members at Coweta Manor Nursing Home contacted resident families Thursday to notify them that one of the residents has tested positive for the coronavirus. The affected resident is in the hospital.
Yolanda Mosby, LPN and Coweta Manor Infection Preventist said the nursing home is required by law to follow protocol to ensure the safety of all residents and staff. That includes notifying public health officials with both the Oklahoma Department of Protective Health and the Wagoner County Health Department.
“Once protocol was completed through all health agencies, we began the process of notifying family and residents,” Mosby explained. “We are following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Oklahoma Department of Protective Health recommendations to keep our residents and employees safe.”
Coweta Manor Administrator Norma Cox said where the resident contracted the virus is not known. Representatives with both state and county health organizations are helping with the nursing home’s investigation.
“We have implemented all of the CDC guidelines in ensuring staff and residents are following through with them,” Cox said. “We have been doing social distancing, hand sanitizing before they eat and closed the communal dining hall to all residents except for those who are assisted feeding.
“We added increased disinfecting to the rooms and to surfaces like door knobs and anything they touch way before the president even mandated it.”
Cox said during this pandemic crisis, families have stopped visiting in the building. Only one entrance is utilized by employees when they come to work and they are screened using CDC guidelines. They are asked if they are exhibiting any flu like symptoms and their temperatures are taken. They also sanitize before coming in.
“We have to report to the Oklahoma Department of Protective Health and the Wagoner County Health Department and they will tell me what we need to do as far as infection control,” she noted. “The health department said if three residents test positive, it will be identified as an outbreak. At that time, health officials with both groups will then come together and do testing on all residents and employees.”
Cox extended her thanks and appreciation to the Wagoner County Emergency Management team for providing the nursing home with protective gear including gowns, face shields, masks and gloves.
“We want to let the families and our community know that we are working very diligently to make sure we are doing the best we can. This is a worldwide issue and it is challenging,” Cox said. “We also appreciate the support our nursing home resident families have shown us at this time and the community as a whole for its support during this worldwide crisis.”