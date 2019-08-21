No sooner has the back-to-school shoe drive ended for the Coweta Oddfellows Lodge that the thoughts of members are now turning to the holidays.
Now through Nov. 9, anyone who comes to bingo games on Saturday night is encouraged to bring canned food items for holiday food baskets. In return, patrons will be given up to two free Bonanza cards.
“We look forward to making this year’s canned food drive a success with our bingo friends!” organizers say.
All collected food items will be presented to Community Action Resource and Development, Inc. for distribution to local families for Thanksgiving.
The Coweta Elks Lodge is located at 13224 S. 289th E. Ave. in Coweta.