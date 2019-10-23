Tickets are now on sale for Coweta's 2nd Annual Community Harvest Feast, planned Sunday, Nov. 10 by the Coweta Downtown Activities Committee.
The meal will be served outdoors from 2-4 p.m. in the 100 block of West Sycamore. Patrons will be seated at one long table to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner served family style.
Only 140 seats are available for this unique dining experience and the cost is $25 per person. Seating is first-come, first-reserved when payment is made.
Seats are expected to go fast, as organizers hope for a sell-out within the next two weeks. Early sign-up is urged.
"The plan is to make memories around the meal table," organizers say. "Dixie Olson and Amanda Mafemi with Dixie's Cafe will create one of their yummiest meals! We will announce the menu soon."
For more information, call the Coweta Chamber office at 918-486-2513 or Dixie's Cafe at 918-279-6830.