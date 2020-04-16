Coweta Police Arrests
Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending April 15, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
William Dale Abrams, was arrested March 28 on complaints of public intoxication.
John Elmer Joseph Boyd, was arrested April 9 on complaints of second degree burglary.
Leah Ann Couffer, was arrested April 9 on complaints of second degree burglary.
Martin Gonzales Portillo, was arrested March 28 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance (first offense), driving without a valid driver’s license, violating special speed limitations, possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent), possession Schedule I or II except marijuana (first offense) and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Myles David Jones, was arrested March 28 on complaints of public intoxication.
Lee Moore, was arrested March 30 on complaints of domestic abuse, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place, maliciously injures, defaces or destroys other’s real or personal property (value of loss is less than $2,500) and threatens to perform an act of violence.
Mitchell T. Nunley, was arrested March 27 on complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, distribution of controlled substance, trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine (20 grams or more) and delivers, possesses or manufactures drug paraphernalia.
James Steven Russell, was arrested March 31 on complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Deyser Ulicer Elias Vasquez, was arrested March 28 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance (x2), transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle and carry weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
Dakota Eugene Hopper, was arrested April 15 on complaints of child abuse by injury.
Gerad Lee Miller, was arrested April 14 on complaints of second and subsequent domestic abuse in presence of a child (x2).
Freuly Manuel Perez Lucas, was arrested April 14 on complaints of operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, version two).