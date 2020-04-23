Coweta Police Arrests
Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending April 22, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Christopher Michael Davenport, was arrested April 16 on complaints of obstructing an officer, destroying evidence and cruelty to animals.
Nery Edgaurdo Hernandez Jr., was arrested April 18 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways landed for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.
Dakota Eugene Hopper, was arrested April 15 on complaints of child abuse by injury.
Scott Robert Mosley, was arrested April 20 on complaints of points a shotgun, rifle or pistol or any deadly weapon with the intention of discharging the weapon or with malice or for any purpose of injuring.
Tony Dale Reeves, was arrested April 19 on complaints of forcible sodomy and rape by instrumentation.
Tionna Sharell Russell, was arrested April 20 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from retailer or wholesaler (value is less than $500 and first conviction, more than one item was taken), possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense)(x3), possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and receives, possesses, conceals, sells or disposes a stolen or converted vehicle.
Chance Scott Weir, was arrested April 20 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance (first offense), possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Lee Wood, was arrested April 20 on complaints of loiters in, injures or molests any automobile and larceny of merchandise from retailer or wholesaler (value is less than $500 and first conviction, more than one item was taken).