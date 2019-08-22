Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending August 21, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Shawn Douglas Chalakee was arrested Aug. 19 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense), failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and obstructs a driver’s view or control of vehicle.
Christopher M. Davenport was arrested Aug. 19 on complaints of two outstanding Wagoner County warrants.
Carla Balbina Fain was arrested Aug. 20 on complaints of six outstanding Wagoner County warrants, operating a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid, no seat belt, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and driving under suspension.
Clayton Kenneth McCollough was arrested Aug. 20 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Amber Marie Mitchell was arrested Aug. 16 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of a child.
Derrick Alphonzo Smith was arrested Aug. 15 on complaints of an outstanding Cass. County, Harrisonville, Mo. warrant.
Richard Gene Tremble was arrested Aug. 21 on complaints of driving under suspension, no seatbelt and no security verification.
Joseph Daniel Welch was arrested Aug. 20 on complaints of knowingly sells, delivers or furnishes alcoholic beverages to any person under 21 years of age.
Boaz Jeremiah Wilson was arrested Aug. 18 on complaints of two outstanding local warrants.