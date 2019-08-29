Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending August 28, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Kyleigh Nicole Bush was arrested Aug. 28 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Martin Debrosse was arrested Aug. 28 on complaints of no seatbelt, driving under suspension and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tyler Don Flores was arrested Aug. 28 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor (first offense).
Lori Michelle Hand was arrested Aug. 22 on complaints of driving under suspension and defective equipment.
Wendell Earlvon Hines was arrested Aug. 23 on complaints of public intoxication.
Jason Matthew Manns was arrested Aug. 23 on complaints of uses or possesses drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana), possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana, outstanding Wagoner County warrant-breaking and entering into a dwelling without permission, local warrant-trespassing and local warrant-possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Anthony Wayne Roberts was arrested Aug. 27 on complaints of any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, driving under suspension and driving a vehicle which is not in safe mechanical condition.
Tracy Jean Davis Tiger was arrested Aug. 25 on complaints of driving under suspension, no security verification, affix false decal to conceal identity and expired or no vehicle tag.
David Charles Vandevort was arrested Aug. 25 on complaints of driving under suspension and no security verification.