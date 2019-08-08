Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending August 7, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Steven Travis Dodson was arrested August 4 on complaints of an outstanding Mayes County warrant.
Jerry Andrew Ramsey was arrested August 4 on complaints of two outstanding local warrants and any inmate has in possession of any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document.
Hershel Ray Anthony Sisney was arrested August 4 on complaints of any assault and battery upon another by mean of any deadly weapon, or by such other means as is likely to produce death, or in any manner attempts to kill another, or in resisting the execution of any legal process (x2).
Roger Dale Sparks Jr. was arrested August 3 on complaints of drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition, or upon which there is any equipment not in good working order, on any highway, alters or in any manner changes a certificate of title, registration certificate, license plate or decal, operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid, driving under suspension, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Allen Stubbs was arrested August 6 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Jonathan Newton Timmers was arrested August 4 on complaints of domestic abuse with prior pattern of physical abuse.
Rachel Renee Wallington was arrested August 6 on complaints of violation of ex parte or final protective order (first violation).