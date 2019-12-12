Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending December 11, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
James Matthew Baker, was arrested Dec. 5 on complaints of knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or conceals, withholds such property; removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixes an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle; driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified; failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law; possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and an outstanding Wagoner County warrant for obstruction.
Tessa Sue Collinsworth, was arrested Dec. 8 on complaints of driving under suspension and driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.
Deanna Marie Curtis, was arrested Dec. 10 on complaints of disobey traffic control and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kayla Denise Curtis, was arrested Dec. 10 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Drew Derrick Davis, was arrested Dec. 7 on complaints of threatens to perform an act of violence, Wagoner County warrant for robbery and kidnapping, Wagoner County warrant for threaten to perform an act of violence, Wagoner County warrant for possession of controlled dangerous substance and Wagoner County warrant for breaking and entering.
Marvin Ray Douglas Jr., was arrested Dec. 11 on complaints of a local warrant for disobey stop light and Wagoner County warrant for no insurance (x2).
Daniel Vincent Fields, was arrested Dec. 9 on complaints of a local warrant for petit larceny and possession of marijuana.
Austin Chester Griffith, was arrested Dec. 8 on complaints of aggravated driving under the influence (having a blood or breath alcohol concentration of fifteen-hundredths (0.15)) and transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer.
Wendell Earlvon Hines, was arrested Dec. 6 on complaints of transporting open container.
Shane R. Klahr, was arrested Dec. 7 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag and an active local warrant for an expired tag.
Diontre’ Dwayne Clinton Lang, was arrested Dec. 6 on complaints of distributes, manufactures, possesses with intent to distribute any synthetic controlled substance (first offense) and uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (second and subsequent offense).
Julian Joseph Logos Quesada, was arrested Dec. 5 on complaints of any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or conceals, withholds such property, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense x2), possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense) and pills not in proper container.
Jason Matthew Manns, was arrested Dec. 6 on complaints of driver’s license required, left of center, active local warrant for trespassing and active local warrant for possession of Schedule III.
Clint Matthew Mays, was arrested Dec. 10 on complaints of speeding-business and rural and driving under suspension.
Justin Breeze Reans, was arrested Dec. 5 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Kalon James Taylor, was arrested Dec. 6 on complaints of larceny of utilities.
Adrian Valdes, was arrested Dec. 6 on complaints of left of center, disobey traffic control, no security verification and driving under suspension.
Christofer Robert Wright, was arrested Dec. 6 on complaints of distributes, manufacture, possesses with intent to distribute any synthetic controlled substance (first offense), uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (second and subsequent offense), speeding and fails to obey any traffic control device or sign.