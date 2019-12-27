Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending December 22, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Michael Lee Griffith, was arrested Dec. 19 on complaints of driving under suspension, defective equipment and an outstanding local warrant for driver’s license not in possession.
Brandi Elizabeth Haun, was arrested Dec. 19 on complaints of no seatbelt, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gavin Jack McIntyre, was arrested Dec. 19 on complaints of no seatbelt, driver’s license required, no security verification, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark David Simpson, was arrested Dec. 19 on complaints of three outstanding local warrants.
Clark Bryant Stunkard, was arrested Dec. 22 on complaints of drives or operates a motor vehicle with a breath alcohol content of eight-hundredths (0.08) or more and violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic (single, double and triple lane roads).