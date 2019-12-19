Coweta Police Arrests
Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending December 18, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jesse Lee Gibson, was arrested Dec. 18 on complaints of driving under suspension, transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer, driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance and an outstanding Wagoner County warrant.
Joshua Adam Howard, was arrested Dec. 17 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County warrant, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse David Randall, was arrested Dec. 16 on complaints of sells or offers to sell or operates a motor vehicle without at least two stop lamps and two turn signals as required by law, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayla Renee Russell, was arrested Dec. 13 on complaints of an outstanding warrant for no insurance, outstanding warrant for speeding (38 mph in 25 mph zone), outstanding warrant for an altered tag, outstanding warrant for no insurance, defective equipment and driving under suspension.
Ryan Allan Sutton, was arrested for defective equipment and driving under suspension.
Keith Wayne Van Hove, was arrested for driving under suspension and speeding (school zone).
Teddy Glenn Walls, was arrested for driving under suspension.
Joshua David Williams, was arrested for distributes, manufactures, possesses with intent to distribute any synthetic controlled substance (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.