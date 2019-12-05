Coweta Police Arrests
Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending December 4, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Christopher Shawn Matthew Brizendine, was arrested Nov. 28 on complaints of removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixes an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle and any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
Megan Elizabeth Brizendine, was arrested Nov. 28 on complaints of removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixes an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle, driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
Steven Leon Clayton, was arrested Dec. 4 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
Stephanie Rachelle Garman, was arrested Nov. 29 on complaints of owning or operating a vehicle not equipped with required tail lamps, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent), possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
Oliver Pierce Harper, was arrested Nov. 29 on complaints of obstructing an officer, possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alison Lara Ingram, was arrested Nov. 30 on complaints of possession of Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gavin Thomas Jobe, was arrested Dec. 4 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Rohdonna Leigh Olivarez was arrested Nov. 27 on complaints of driving under suspension and disobey traffic control.
David McCormick Oliver, was arrested Nov. 30 on complaints of persons driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances, drives on left side of roadway and failure to drive on right side of roadway when required.
Boyd William Phillips, was arrested Dec. 4 on complaints of a Wagoner County warrant for aggravated driving under the influence and a civil bench warrant for contempt of court.
Christopher Leon Schaar, was arrested Nov. 29 on complaints of consuming intoxicants in public or be intoxicated in a public place.
Keely Shea Shelton, was arrested Nov. 27 on complaints of turning movements and required signals, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance D. Strong, was arrested Dec. 2 on complaints of an active Wagoner County misdemeanor warrant for petit larceny (x2).
Robert Wolniewicz, was arrested Dec. 3 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
Stephen Alex Young, was arrested Nov. 30 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.