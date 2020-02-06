Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending February 5, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Michelle R. Baker, was arrested Feb. 3 on complaints of animal cruelty, an active Wagoner County warrant for leaving the scene of an accident (damaged fixture), an active Wagoner warrant for actual physical control and a local warrant for driving under suspension.
Maria Cruz Barron, was arrested Feb. 4 on complaints of driver’s license required and failure to yield.
Cavell Stephen Carpenter, was arrested Jan. 31 on complaints of failure to appear (petit larceny warrant) and expired or no vehicle tag.
Jeffrey Donald Dirickson, was arrested Jan. 31 on complaints of a hold for Canadian County.
Delbert George Grant, was arrested Feb. 4 on complaints of speeding-business and rural, driving under suspension, transporting open container and no security verification.
Elisabeth Maria Link, was arrested Feb. 5 on complaints of operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law, driving under suspension and any inmate has in possession of any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document.
Stanley Kirk Smith, was arrested Jan. 31 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and transporting an open container of liquor.
Charles Landon Stevens, was arrested Feb. 2 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed when approaching emergency vehicle, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and unsafe lane use.