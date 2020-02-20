Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending February 19, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Michelle R. Baker, was arrested Feb. 11 on complaints of a local warrant.
Saul Cisneros Garcia, was arrested Feb. 6 on complaints of driver’s license required and left of center.
Breanna Jane Gardner, was arrested Feb. 6 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Ray Howk, was arrested Feb. 6 on complaints of three Okmulgee County warrants and a McIntosh County warrant.
Shane Russell Klahr, was arrested Feb. 9 on complaints of driving under suspension and disobey traffic control.
Robyn Lynn Richey, was arrested Feb. 6 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
Robert Edward Wixon, was arrested Feb. 11 on complaints of driving under suspension, no security verification and failure to register vehicle within five days of purchase from an individual.
Jared Calvin Boulanger, was arrested Feb. 17 on complaints of driving under suspension, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law, possession of drug paraphernalia, removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle, drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition on any highway, active Wagoner County felony warrant for possession of controlled dangerous substance and active Wagoner County misdemeanor warrant for driving under suspension.
Daniel Keith Bowers, was arrested Feb. 17 on complaints of driving under suspension and transporting open container.
Ariean Nicole Harrell, was arrested Feb. 16 on complaints of driving under suspension, following too closely, destroying or injuring buildings and other property, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Matthew Jobe, was arrested Feb. 19 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Kirklyn Denise Kennedy, was arrested Feb. 16 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
Lori Renee Lawrence, was arrested Feb. 12 on complaints of any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
Randy Leonard Lawrence, was arrested Feb. 13 on complaints of any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, driving under suspension, drives on left side of roadway, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jim Whitman Littlehead, was arrested Feb. 15 on complaints of public intoxication.
Levi Owen Londagin, was arrested Feb. 14 on complaints of petit larceny.
Joshua Devon Phillips, was arrested Feb. 15 on complaints of driving under suspension and turning movements and required signals.
Dustin Lee Shiplet, was arrested Feb. 16 on complaints of driving under suspension and a local warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Stanley Kirk Smith, was arrested Feb. 15 on complaints of first degree rape, kidnapping and enters any building or other structure with intent to commit felony, larceny or malicious mischief.
Cynthia Thomas, was arrested Feb. 18 on complaints of petit larceny.
Jessie Franklin Truitt Jr., was arrested Feb. 13 on complaints of any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.
Chad Kristian Wasson, was arrested Feb. 13 on complaints of a local warrant.
JUVENILE ARRESTS
A male juvenile was arrested Feb. 8 on complaints of possession of marijuana, public intoxication and minor possession of tobacco product.
A male juvenile was arrested Feb. 8 on complaints minor possession of tobacco product, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.