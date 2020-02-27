Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending February 26, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
John Jerome Aichele, was arrested Feb. 23 on complaints of speeding, violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving or operating a motor vehicle with a breath alcohol content of 0.08 or more.
Brandon Nicholas Axtel, was arrested Feb. 20 on complaints of driving under suspension and turning movements and required signals.
John Elmer Joseph Boyd, was arrested Feb. 26 on complaints of second degree burglary, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and trespassing after being forbidden.
Dylan Lane Bright, was arrested Feb. 23 on complaints of disobeying stop sign and driving under suspension.
Sandra Cortes Hernandez, was arrested Feb. 21 on complaints of no driver’s license.
Lee Ann Couffer, was arrested Feb. 26 on complaints of second degree burglary, possession of controlled sub stance, possession of paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Breean Jean Dean, was arrested Feb. 26 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag affixing improper license plate to motor vehicle.
Chey Owen Pilant, was arrested Feb. 20 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding Wagoner County warrant.
Amy Louise Poindexter, was arrested Feb. 20 on complaints of driving under suspension and petit larceny,
Christopher Louis Reed, was arrested Feb. 24 on complaints of three outstanding misdemeanor warrants, one outstanding traffic warrant, kidnapping, obstructing an officer, possession of Schedule I or II except marijuana - first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, second or subsequent.
Kilentin Thomas Yadesa Shrum, was arrested Feb. 21 on complaints of speeding and obstructing an officer.
Kalon James Taylor, was arrested Feb. 20 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County misdemeanor warrant and an outstanding Wagoner County felony warrant.
Johnny Phillip Willhite Sr. was arrested Feb. 22 on complaints of driving under suspension and speeding,
JUVENILE ARRESTS
A 17-year-old male was arrested Feb. 25 on complaints of curfew for minors, false personation or impersonating another in suit or prosecution and possession of paraphernalia.