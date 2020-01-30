Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending January 29, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Ashley Nicole Cardinal, was arrested Jan. 23 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (2).
Kaylin Rene Dunbar, was arrested Jan. 23 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
Justin Wade Hawkins, was arrested Jan. 25 on complaints if improper lane use, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Edward Hughes, was arrested Jan. 25 on complaints of vehicle not in good working order, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without interlock system installed (interlock required) and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rufus Newton Killen Jr., was arrested Jan. 28 on complaints of threats to perform an act of violence and outstanding Payne County warrants (2).
Jim Whitman Littlehead, was arrested Jan. 24 on complaints of petit larceny and public intoxication.
Charday Nicole Tunley, was arrested Jan. 28 on an outstanding Wagoner County warrant.
Ashley Lynne Tuthill, was arrested Jan. 29 on complaints of public intoxication and destruction of property.
Cory William Webb, was arrested Jan. 27 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic, aggravated driving under the influence and transporting intoxicating beverage or low-point beer.
Brent Wesley Williams, was arrested Jan. 28 on complaints of sex offender residing within 2000 feet of a school.