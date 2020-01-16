Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending January 15, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Brandon Nicholas Axtell, was arrested Jan. 15 on complaints of actual physical control of a motor vehicle.
John William Evans, was arrested Jan. 14 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia; knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance; destroy, damage or alter evidence; driving or operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances; driving under suspension; knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery, or conceals, withholds such property; lend, sell, permit the use of, alter, procure, etc. a certificate of title or license plate issued or operating a vehicle without a license or in violation of rated license capacity, etc.; unlawful acts obstructed license plate and removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Dustin Eugene Lee Hatcher, was arrested Jan. 15 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense, version one) and transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer.
David Justin Lee, was arrested Jan. 11 on complaints of defective equipment, expired or no vehicle tag, no security verification, carrying concealed weapons, discharge firearm, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mindy Jayleen Rubio, was arrested Jan. 9 on complaints of battery or assault and battery upon a police officer while the officer is in the performance of duty, trespasses on posted property after being forbidden or without permission and by means of force or violence, resist any executive officer in the performance of his duty.
Robert Wayne Schesny, was arrested Jan. 10 on complaints of affix false decal to conceal identity, driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag, no security verification, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance.