Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 7, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Timothy Robert Arnold, was arrested July 1 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic abuse in presence of minor.
Jeffery Ray Baucom, was arrested July 6 on complaints of a warrant for petit larceny, warrant for failure to pay altered tag and warrant for failure to pay driving under suspension.
Levi Clinton Boley, was arrested July 4 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from retailer or wholesaler (value is less than $50 and first conviction), any person enters or remains upon the premise of business after being expressly forbidden, local warrant for no insurance and local warrant for disobey stop sign.
Jamie Christine Burrow, was arrested July 5 on complaints of petit larceny.
Bryson Dewarren Chatman, was arrested July 3 on complaints of malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000 (x2), intimidate or threaten state’s witness, domestic abuse in presence of minor (x2) and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Christy Lynn Gilbert, was arrested July 5 on complaints of domestic abuse and a Wagoner County warrant.
Linzee Marie Greenwood, was arrested July 4 on complaints of domestic assault and battery.
Aaron Kay Haggard, was arrested July 4 on complaints of protective order violation, malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000 and six local warrants.
Manuel Mercado Avila, was arrested July 4 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and drives on left side of roadway.
Carla J. Price, was arrested July 6 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County warrants for possession of controlled dangerous substance and bogus check.
Dustin Dean Treat, was arrested July 5 on complaints of speeding, driving under suspension, possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense), possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent), failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm.