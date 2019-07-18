Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 17, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Tyler Joel Allen was arrested July 12 on complaints of possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana), second or subsequent; possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding Wagoner County felony warrant.
Jared Everett Batterson was arrested July 15 on complaints of violates law with substance in schedule V, possession of drug paraphernalia, child neglect, possession of firearm with removed or defaced serial number while in the commission of a felony and possession of controlled dangerous substance without affixing appropriate stamp.
Jackie Francene Ellis was arrested July 10 on complaints of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Mickey Joe Hill was arrested July 15 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana), second or subsequent.
Mary Katherin Howard was arrested July 13 on complaints of driving under suspension, violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and transporting intoxicating beverage or low-point beer.
Nancy Sue Juliano was arrested July 13 on complaints of operating a vehicle under combined influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance, carrying weapons under the influence of alcohol, possession of schedule III, IV or V marijuana, first offense and all marijuana or marijuana products shall be transported in a locker container clearly labeled medical marijuana or derivative.
Virginia Kaye Lees was arrested July 11 on complaints of defective equipment, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Kevin Wayne McKee was arrested July 11 on complaints of public intoxication and person who resists, or enters into a combination with any other person to resist the execution of any legal process.
Dustin Lee Parham was arrested July 14 on complaints of vehicle not in good working order, no security verification, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cameron Maurice Wilson was arrested July 11 on complaints of outstanding city warrants.
JUVENILE ARRESTS
A juvenile male was arrested July 17 on complaints of second degree burglary, person under age 18 in possession of a tobacco product and loiters in, injures or molests any automobile.