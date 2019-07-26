Coweta Police Arrests
Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 24, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Timothy Wayne Akers was arrested July 23 on complaints of drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition, driving under suspension and knowingly receives any property that was stolen, embezzled, obtained by false pretense or robbery or conceals, withholds such property.
Axton Cole Chancellor was arrested July 22 on complaints of driving under suspension and speeding: 77 miles per hour in a 55 mile and hour zone.
Steven Dale Ford was arrested July 23 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol (version one and two), failure to yield and transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer.
Jason Matthew Manns was arrested July 19 on complaints of trespasses on posted property after being forbidden or without permission.
Willie D. Shannon was arrested July 19 on complaints of driving under suspension and defective equipment.
JUVENILE ARREST
A juvenile female was arrested on complaints of being a runaway.