Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 31, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Allen Raymond Arthur was arrested July 26 on complaints of plans, attempts, conspires or endeavors to perform an act of violence involving or intended to involve serious bodily harm or death of another person.
Levi Boley was arrested July 29 on complaints of three City of Coweta warrants (no insurance, driving under suspension and expired tag).
Levi Clinton Boley was arrested July 25 on complaints of three local warrants.
Sadee Leo Charlton was arrested July 31 on complaints of two local warrants.
Charles Dewayne Davis was arrested July 26 on complaints of two Wagoner County warrants (possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana - second or subsequent and possession of drug paraphernalia.)
Summer Skye Dodd was arrested July 30 on complaints of driving under suspension and defective equipment.
Jackie Francene Ellis was arrested July 29 on complaints of knowingly transport in any moving vehicle any open alcoholic beverage or container and a Wagoner County felony warrant.
Michael Wayne Green was arrested July 26 on complaints of two local warrants (possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia).
David Wayne Holman was arrested July 27 on complaints of a Creek County warrant (obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check).
Jeremy Lee Owings was arrested July 28 on complaints of domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and plans, attempts, conspires or endeavors to perform an act of violence involving or intended to involve serious bodily harm or death of another person.
Brian William Parks was arrested July 28 on complaints of a Wagoner County warrant (obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses).
Martin Elvis Rincon Cazares was arrested July 26 on complaints of speeding, drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition or upon which there is any equipment not in good working order and driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, version two).
Emery Trey Soap was arrested July 31 on complaints of obstructions to driver’s view or driving mechanism (x2) and driving under suspension (x2).
Robert Lee Watson Jr. was arrested July 31 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, version two), driving under suspension, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law, operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid and drives on left side of roadway.