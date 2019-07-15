Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 10, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
David Edward Batiste III, was arrested June 28 on complaints of local warrants (x4).
Clarence Bixler V, was arrested July 5 on complaints of domestic abuse.
Jackie Francene Ellis, was arrested July 10 on complaints of drives or operates a motor vehicle under the combined influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Kenneth Wayne Forman Jr., was arrested July 6 on complaints of turning markers or indicators and driving under suspension.
Kenneth Wayne Forman Jr., was arrested June 28 on complaints of domestic abuse with prior pattern of physical abuse.
Jordan Alexis Gable, was arrested June 29 on complaints of a local warrant.
James Carrington Gray, was arrested June 27 on complaints of improper lane use, driving under suspension and no security verification.
Kensey Makail Horner, was arrested July 4 on complaints of consume intoxicants in public or be intoxicated in a public place, possession Schedule I or II (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew David Hughes was arrested July 8 on complaints of driving under suspension, disobey traffic control, speeding and failure to yield.
James Franklin Knapp, was arrested July 6 on complaints of Wagoner County warrants (x4), driving under suspension, failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law and use required position and method of turning at intersections.
Caleb Eric Naff, was arrested July 4 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of a child.
Jennifer Lynn Shoemake, was arrested July 4 on complaints of disobey stop sign and any driver involved in accident which damages a vehicle fails to stop and remain at the scene until fulfilling the requirements.
Mark David Simpson, was arrested June 26 on local warrants (x3).
Mark David Simpson, was arrested June 27 on a local warrant.
Teresa Rene Thayer, was arrested July 6 on complaints of Wagoner County warrant — bringing contraband drugs into jail, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I or II (first offense), public intoxication and brings into any jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate.
Montie Allen Thomas, was arrested June 27 on complaints of disobey stop sign and driving under suspension.
Jerri Suzette Thompson, was arrested June 27 on complaints of driving under suspension, no security verification and expired or no vehicle tag.
Ashley Lynne Tuthill, was arrested July 3 on complaints of public intoxication, assault and battery upon police officer and by means of force or violence resists any executive officer in the performance of his duty.
Joshua A. Vest, was arrested July 3 on complaints of driving under suspension, failure to maintain lane, possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense), possession Schedule I or II except marijuana (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, brings into any jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate, improper carry of firearm in vehicle and gives a firearm to a convicted felon.
Brandon John Whalen, was arrested July 7 on complaints of driving under suspension and improper lane use.
Cameron Maurice Wilson, was arrested June 28 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic, eludes or attempts to elude the peace officer (first offense), driving under the influence (first offense), failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law, possession of Schedule I or II except marijuana (first offense), operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, local warrant — no driver’s license and local warrant — no insurance.
Kyler Mark Wimpee, was arrested July 1 on complaints of driving under suspension and disobeys traffic control.
JUVENILE ARREST
A juvenile male was arrested July 9 on complaints of second degree rape.