Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending June 11, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Timothy Alan Beaver, was arrested June 10 on complaints of failure to yield right of way to a vehicle already in an intersection; failure to slow or yield right of way to a pedestrian in crosswalk; failure to obey rules regarding which vehicle at an intersection has the right of way, etc.; persons driving or operating motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances; transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer; and driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified.
Dottie Marie Brown, was arrested June 7 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and vehicle not in good working order.
Jody Dean Brown, was arrested June 7 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Carla Fain, was arrested June 10 on complaints of second degree burglary.
Nicholas Harper, was arrested June 9 on complaints of an outstanding warrant for second degree drug trafficking out of Jefferson County, Mo.
Pamela Sue Jones, was arrested June 8 on complaints of failure to pay fines on the following: left of center, no insurance (x2), possession of Schedule III or IV controlled dangerous substances (x2), possession of paraphernalia (x2) and failure to signal.
Jeremy Louis Juneau, was arrested June 10 on complaints of active Okmulgee County felony warrants for possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Jack Wyatt Dalton Phillips, was arrested June 6 on complaints of fails to obey any traffic control device or sign, violating maximum and minimum speed limits, failure to drive on right side of roadway when required and persons driving or operating motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
Robert Woleniewicz, was arrested June 8 on complaints of domestic abuse: commits assault and battery against a person lived or living in the same household with the defendant.