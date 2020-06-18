Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending June 17, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Alex Fernando Figueroa, was arrested June 15 on complaints of false personation or impersonating another for bail or surety and consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place.
Joshua Adam Howard, was arrested June 11 on complaints of public intoxication.
Patrick Doyle Hudson, was arrested June 12 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense, version one) and reckless driving.
Rufus Newton Killen Jr., was arrested June 12 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Michael Pack, was arrested June 14 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, version one), driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified and failure to yield while turning left.
Michael David Rector, was arrested June 12 on complaints of carry or possess firearm by convicted felon, carrying a stolen concealed handgun, knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance and uses or possesses drug paraphernalia.
Christian Javier Veliz, was arrested June 12 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, malicious injury or destruction of property ($1,000 or more) and malicious injury or destruction of property (less than $1,000).