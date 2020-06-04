Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending June 3, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Sahand Afshari, was arrested May 31 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance; distributes, manufactures, possesses with intent to distribute any synthetic controlled substance (second and subsequent offense); violates with other substance in Schedule I, II, III or IV except narcotic drug or LSD; carrying weapons under influence of alcohol; uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (second or subsequent offense); any dealer manufactures, distributes, produces, ships, transports, imports or possesses any controlled dangerous substance without affixing the appropriate stamp; receives and conceals or engages in transactions involving proceeds derived from violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act; and uses or possesses drug paraphernalia.
David Edward Batiste III, was arrested June 3 on complaints of four local warrants.
James Kenneth Caddell, was arrested June 1 on complaints of domestic assault and battery.
Megan Alisa Howard, was arrested June 3 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Dennis King, was arrested May 30 on complaints of driving or moving vehicles on any highway which is in an unsafe condition or not properly equipped with safety devices, knowingly or intentionally possesses a controlled dangerous substance and brings into jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate.
Wade Allen Rice, was arrested June 3 on complaints of defective equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license required and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Samuel James Richardson, was arrested May 29 on complaints of disrupt, prevent, interrupt emergency telephone call, domestic abuse in presence of minor and kidnapping.
Caleb Michael Stewart, was arrested June 2 on complaints of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Brent Wesley Williams, was arrested May 28 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, Version Two), driving or moving vehicles on any highway which is in an unsafe condition or not properly equipped with safety devices or violating any provision of Chapter 12 and driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license.