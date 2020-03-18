Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending March 16, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Elijah Alexander Mason, was arrested March 13 on complaints of driving under suspension, defective equipment and no security verification.
Ernest Lee Norfleet Jr., was arrested March 13 on complaints of defective equipment.
Alfred George Weaver, was arrested March 14 on complaints of public intoxication, destruction of property and a local warrant for an expired tag.