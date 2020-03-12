Coweta Arrests

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending March 11, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.

ARRESTS

Morgan Leigh Boone, was arrested March 6 on complaints of a warrant for no driver’s license.

Ronald Lee Booth, was arrested March 8 on complaints of inattentive driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance (second or subsequent offense) and transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer.

Timothy Lee Green, was arrested March 9 on complaints of an active Wagoner County misdemeanor warrant for driving without a license, driver’s license required, no security verification and failure to register vehicle.

John C. H. Horton, was arrested March 5 on complaints of a local warrant.

Lee Moore, was arrested March 5 on complaints of obstructing an officer.

Christopher L. Wann, was arrested March 11 on complaints of disobey traffic control and two local warrants.

JUVENILE ARRESTS

A juvenile female was arrested March 9 on complaints of being a runaway juvenile.

A juvenile was arrested March 11 on complaints of threatens to perform act of violence.

Tags