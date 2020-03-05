Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending March 4, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Freddie Lee Baucom, was arrested March 2 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County warrant for FTP on assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Marshall Brent Bean, was arrested Feb. 27 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from a retailer or wholesaler, value less than $500 and first conviction, more than one item taken.
David George Briseno, was arrested Feb. 28 on complaints of any person other than cardholder possesses any credit or debit card.
Anthony Quinn Bryant, was arrested Feb. 9 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County warrants for driving under suspension (x2) and speeding (x2).
Austin James Clayton, was arrested March 1 on complaints of larceny of utilities, violation of open burning regulations and an outstanding local warrant.
Daniel Ray Cook, was arrested March 2 on complaints of outstanding city warrants.
John Matthew Hillhouse, was arrested March 4 on complaints of driving under the influence – with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle, unsafe lane use and transporting open container of beer.
John C.H. Horton, was arrested March 1 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant and an outstanding Wagoner County felony warrant.
Ramsey Alan Kaddoura, was arrested March 2 on complaints of an outstanding Osage County felony warrant.
Mathew Aaron Kee, was arrested Feb. 27 on complaints of driving under suspension, improper lane use, no seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina Renae Lalicker, was arrested March 1 on complaints of driving under suspension, expired or no vehicle tag, failure to register in 30 days and improper lane use.
Faith Ann Lamb, was arrested Feb. 27 on complaints of speeding and driving under suspension.
Stephenie Nicole Majors, was arrested March 4 on complaints of petit larceny.
Gregory Wayne McHolland, was arrested Feb. 27 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Russtin Roland Ratliff, was arrested Feb. 27 on complaints of disobey stop sign, no security verification, driving under suspension and expired or no vehicle tag.
Jessica Ann Roop, was arrested March 3 on complaints of an active Canadian County warrant for bogus check.
Jessie LeDaniel Rosson, was arrested March 3 on complaints of possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, possession of pills not in proper container, outstanding Wagoner County warrants, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery W. Rumbaugh, was arrested Feb. 28 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County felony warrant for grand larceny.
David Neal Sneed, was arrested March 3 on complaints of public intoxication.
Levi Keene Snyder, was arrested Feb. 29 on complaints of public intoxication.
Alexander Anthony Wilson, was arrested Feb. 29 on complaints of public intoxication and an outstanding local warrant.