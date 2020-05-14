Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending May 13, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Amera Lacy Chalakee, was arrested May 11 on complaints of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Gavin Thomas Jobe, was arrested May 12 on complaints of an active local warrant for driving under suspension.
Christopher Daniel McCosar, was arrested May 10 on complaints of distributes, dispenses, transports a controlled dangerous substance or solicits the use of a person less than 18 years of age to cultivate, distribute or dispense a controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the combined influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer; failure to wear seat belt; failure to signal on turning and driving under suspension.
Autumn Love McDonald, was arrested May 13 on complaints of an active local warrant for driver’s license required.
Ashley Michelle McLandsborough, was arrested May 12 on complaints of failure to dim headlights, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Doyce Blaine Plunk, was arrested May 9 on complaints of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Brandon Terry Potter, was arrested May 11 on complaints of petit larceny and trespass prohibited.
Alexis Suzanne Thundercloud, was arrested May 10 on complaints of distribution of controlled substance, possession with intent and transporting open container of beer.