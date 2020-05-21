Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending May 20, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Tiffany Delgado, was arrested May 15 on complaints of distribution of controlled substance, possession with intent, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
Zachery Roland Douglas Earnest, was arrested May 15 on complaints of possession with intent to distribute (first offense), trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more, trafficking PCP one ounce or more, trafficking in Methylenedioxy methamphetamine 30 tablets or 10 grams of a mixture containing it, uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (first offense) and drives on left side of roadway.
James Franklin Knapp, was arrested May 20 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jim Whitman Littlehead, was arrested May 14 on complaints of public intoxication, petit larceny and nudity, improper dress, indecent exposure.
Karl Ole Mesander, was arrested May 19 on complaints of a Greeley Colorado warrant.
Jake Louis Primicias, was arrested May 15 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of minor.
Danielle A. Riley, was arrested May 19 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Nicholas Lapez Scarborough, was arrested May 18 on complaints of an active Muskogee County warrant for possession of firearm after former felony conviction and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jose Lee Tiger, was arrested May 19 on complaints of threaten to perform act of violence, assault and battery and malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Teddy Glenn Walls, was arrested May 16 on complaints of a local warrant for driving under suspension (x2).
Kimberly Diane Weaver, was arrested May 17 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.