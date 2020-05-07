Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending May 6, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Joel Wayne Allen, was arrested May 5 on complaints of an active Cherokee County felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Curtis Edward Barnes Jr., was arrested May 6 on complaints of reckless driving (second or subsequent offense), driving under suspension, driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance (first offense), transports intoxicating beverage or low point beer, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law and operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal on which all taxes due the state have not been paid.
Tessa Sue Collinsworth, was arrested May 2 on complaints of domestic abuse.
Tasha Elaine Crawford, was arrested May 5 on complaints of a Wagoner County warrant for domestic abuse-assault and battery and public intoxication.
Lacey Dawn Cutbirth, was arrested May 4 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense, Version 1), drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition on any highway, possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent), possession Schedule I or II except marijuana (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and transports intoxicating beverage or low point beer.
Savannah June Davis, was arrested April 30 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane use.
Stephanie Rena Dillingham, was arrested May 6 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and plan, attempt, conspire to perform act of violence.
Ronson Henry Fielding, was arrested May 6 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kermit Nathaniel Harris, was arrested May 3 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance and transports intoxicating beverage or low point beer.
Stetmon Hamilton Manns, was arrested May 3 on complaints of driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Donald Lee Warren, was arrested May 5 on complaints of any convicted felon carries or possesses any firearm, violates with any imitation controlled substance (second and subsequent offense), uses firearm or other offensive weapon while committing or attempting to commit a felony (second and subsequent offense), driving under suspension, operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal on which all taxes due the state have not been paid, possession Schedule I or II except marijuana (second or subsequent) and possession of drug paraphernalia.