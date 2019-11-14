Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending November 13, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jimmy Mack Burkett, was arrested Nov. 7 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance, third or subsequent felony offense.
Richard Hilford, was arrested Nov. 8 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant for driving under suspension.
Darrin Renay Kimble, was arrested Nov. 9 on complaints of public intoxication.
Jim Whitman Littlehead, was arrested Nov. 6 on complaints of petit larceny.
Candy Renae Munhaf, was arrested Nov. 10 on complaints of public intoxication.
Jake Dillon Parker, was arrested Nov. 10 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance, first offense.
JUVENILE ARREST
A 15-year-old male was arrested Nov. 9 on complaints of domestic abuse.