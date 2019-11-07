Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending November 6, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Christian Keith Austin, was arrested Oct. 30 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County warrant for aggravated driving under the influence and an outstanding Wagoner County warrant for failure to carry insurance.
Olivia Ruth Hopkins, was arrested Nov. 3 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County warrant and trafficking methamphetamine.
Jim Whitman Littlehead, was arrested Nov. 6 on complaints of petit larceny.
Jimmy Dale Odell Jr., was arrested Nov. 3 on complaints of driving a motor vehicle under suspension, driving vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition, possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine or methamphetamine and brings into any jail or penal institution any weapon, explosives, drugs, alcohol or money or financial document for a person other than an inmate.
Vickie Loraine Rollins, was arrested Nov. 4 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant for petit larceny, drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle and failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law.
Billy Dale Shaw, was arrested Nov. 5 on complaints of failure to obey traffic control device or sign, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law, amphetamine or methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hezekiah Lemont Stallings, was arrested Nov. 3 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years, Version One and Two), driving under suspension, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law and failure to register vehicle within 30 days from date of purchase.
Tony Dewayne Steele, was arrested Nov. 2 on complaints of driving under suspension and defective equipment.
Kalon James Taylor, was arrested Nov. 6 on complaints of dog at large, active local warrant for animal at large, active local warrant for offense not listed (x3), active local warrant for unlawful to obstruct sidewalks and streets (x2) and active local warrant for creating a public nuisance.