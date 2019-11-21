Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending November 20, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Megan Elyse Cranke, was arrested Nov. 19 on complaints of interference with emergency telephone call.
Jeannie Marie Duggan, was arrested Nov. 18 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixes an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Dana Lee Guest, was arrested Nov. 15 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), transporting open alcoholic beverage or container, drives on the left side of roadway and possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent).
Lori Bethann Howard, was arrested Nov. 16 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County warrant.
Lester Guy Ode, was arrested Nov. 16 on complaints of expired or no vehicle tag, no security verification and driving under suspension.
Yvonne Todd, was arrested Nov. 16 on complaints of failure of vehicle to have certain required equipment and driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years).
Austin Lee White, was arrested Nov. 16 on complaints of aggravated driving under the influence, violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and operates a vehicle after the registration deadline for that vehicle without a proper license plate for the current year.
Joshua David Williams, was arrested Nov. 20 on complaints of distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent).