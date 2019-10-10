Coweta Arrests

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending October 9, 2019.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Jerri Dawn Battenfield, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of driving under suspension, operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent), possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent) and possession of paraphernalia.

Nicholas Allen Broccard, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of driving under suspension.

Joel Castillo-Ramos Jr., was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of driving under suspension and speeding-business and rural.

Bennie Matthew Jackson, was arrested Oct. 3 on complaints of removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle, driving under suspension and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.

Ashten Renee Mealer, was arrested Oct. 2 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of a child (second and subsequent) and a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engages in child abuse.

Robin Rene Merritt, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of an outstanding City of Coweta warrant.

Jason Wayne Moore, was arrested Oct. 5 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixes an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of a vehicle.

Barry Ray Parkerson, was arrested Oct. 3 on complaints of driving under suspension and defective equipment.

Shaylyn Marie Roberts, was arrested Oct. 5 on complaints of three outstanding local warrants.

Donny Gene Secrest, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant for speeding and an outstanding local warrant for no insurance.

JUVENILE ARREST

A male juvenile was arrested for runaway juvenile.

