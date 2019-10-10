Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending October 9, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Jerri Dawn Battenfield, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of driving under suspension, operates a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent), possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent) and possession of paraphernalia.
Nicholas Allen Broccard, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Joel Castillo-Ramos Jr., was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of driving under suspension and speeding-business and rural.
Bennie Matthew Jackson, was arrested Oct. 3 on complaints of removing a license plate from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle, driving under suspension and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Ashten Renee Mealer, was arrested Oct. 2 on complaints of domestic abuse in presence of a child (second and subsequent) and a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engages in child abuse.
Robin Rene Merritt, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of an outstanding City of Coweta warrant.
Jason Wayne Moore, was arrested Oct. 5 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and removes a license plate from a vehicle or affixes an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of a vehicle.
Barry Ray Parkerson, was arrested Oct. 3 on complaints of driving under suspension and defective equipment.
Shaylyn Marie Roberts, was arrested Oct. 5 on complaints of three outstanding local warrants.
Donny Gene Secrest, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant for speeding and an outstanding local warrant for no insurance.
JUVENILE ARREST
A male juvenile was arrested for runaway juvenile.