Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending October 2, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Zachery Jordan Keede Abel, was arrested Sept. 26 on complaints of Consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place and receives, possesses, conceals, sells or disposes a stolen or converted vehicle.
Chloe Noelle Collins, was arrested Oct. 1 on complaints of driving under suspension and use required position and method of turning at intersections.
Stephen Craig Dixon, was arrested Sept. 27 on complaints of failure to display headlamps and driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (first offense, Version Two).
Trace Edwards Hilton, was arrested Oct. 1 on complaints of driving under suspension and turning movements and required signals.
Bonnie Inez Hubbard, was arrested Oct. 1 on complaints of an active McIntosh County warrant for petit larceny.
Andrew David Hughes, was arrested Sept. 29 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension.
Amy Jane Jordan, was arrested Sept. 29 on complaints of speeding, driving under suspension, transports intoxicating beverage or low-point beer, aggravated driving under the influence (having a blood or breath alcohol concentration of fifteen-hundredths (0.15)), and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Ashten Renee Mealer, was arrested Oct. 2 on complaints of second and subsequent domestic abuse in presence of a child and a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engages in child abuse.
Barry Ray Parkerson, was arrested Sept. 28 on complaints of defective equipment and driving under suspension.
Shawn Lee Richardson, was arrested Sept. 29 on complaints of two outstanding Wagoner County warrants for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dakota Andrew Stach, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place, obstructing officer and receives, possesses, conceals, sells or disposes a stolen or converted vehicle.
Ashley Lynne Tuthill, was arrested Sept. 26 on complaints of public intoxication.