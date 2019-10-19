Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending October 18, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Jerry Don Bray II, was arrested Oct. 17 on complaints of possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana), first offense, possession of schedule III, IV or V, marijuana, first offense, driving under suspension or revoked license, delivers, possesses or manufactures drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on right side of roadway and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law or failure to produce security verification.
Jeremiah Buford Duke, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of public intoxication.
Tyler Don Flores, was arrested Oct. 11 on complaints of public intoxication.
Timothy Lee Hodges, was arrested Oct. 13 on complaints of use required position and method of turning at intersection, possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding Grady County misdemeanor warrant.
Andrew David Hughes, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana), first offense, uses or possesses drug paraphernalia and a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engaging in child neglect.
Shawn Amber Hughes, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense, uses or possesses drug paraphernalia and a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engages in child neglect.
Kathleen Sue Jopson, was arrested Oct. 13 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance, possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana) - first offense, possession of schedule III, IV or V, marijuana - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Lee Lord, was arrested Oct. 10 on complaints of assault, battery or assault and battery with any sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure and public intoxication.
Rudy Raymond Ruiz, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of driving with a sign or poster upon front windshield, side wings or side or rear windows and driving under suspension.
Kalon James Taylor, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of domestic abuse and threatens to perform act of violence.