Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending October 23, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Jerry Don Bray II, was arrested Oct. 17 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense), driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on right side of roadway when required and failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law.
Girard Edwin Deville, was arrested Oct. 21 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from a retailer or wholesaler.
Jeremiah Buford Duke, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of public intoxication.
Dillon Luke Honeyman, was arrested Oct. 21 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from a retailer or wholesaler (value of goods or property is more than $500 but less than $1,000) and larceny of merchandise from a retailer or wholesaler (value is less than $500 and first conviction, on one item was taken).
Andrew David Hughes, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engages in child neglect.
Shawn Amber Hughes, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a parent or other person willfully or maliciously engages in child neglect.
Gabino Perez-Saucedo, was arrested Oct. 20 on complaints of drives on left side of roadway and aggravated driving under the influence (having a blood or breath alcohol concentration of fifteen-hundredths 0.15).
Tyler Daniel Phillips, was arrested Oct. 20 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic, failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law, aggravated driving under the influence (having a blood or breath alcohol concentration of fifteen-hundredths 0.15) and carries any weapon under the influence of alcohol.
Rudy Raymond Ruiz, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of drives any motor vehicle with any sign or poster upon the front windshield, side wings or side or rear windows and driving under suspension.